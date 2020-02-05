Community, classmates and family gather to honor boy, grandfather killed in fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CICERO, Ill. — A suburban community came together Wednesday to mourn their deaths of a boy and his grandfather who were killed in a fire in Cicero.

5-year-old David Castellanos III was a kindergartner at Liberty Elementary School in Cicero. Wednesday, after school, it was the site of an extraordinary community vigil for the boy and his grandfather David Castellanos Sr.

The two died in a fire early Tuesday at a two-story apartment building in the 4700 block of West 12th Place.

Hundreds attended the vigil from the community of Cicero including the town president Larry Dominick.

“When you go home today mark sure you hug your kids and tell them you love them,” he said.

David’s teacher Jamie Georges spoke about the boy.

“He loved everything,” he said. “He wanted to make his dad so proud and he did.”

Members of the Castellanos family including David’s father and grandmother also attended. They did not speak but were clearly moved by the outpouring of support.

The fire chief said foul play is not suspect in the fast-moving fire that gutted the back of the home.

Officials reminded the crowd that smoke detectors save lives and that smoke detectors are given out for free to Cicero residents.

The family has set up a GoFunMe page.