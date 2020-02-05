College students binge drink less when marijuana is legal: study

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study suggests college students binge drink less in states where marijuana is legal.

The study used data from the National College Health Assessment from 2008 to 2018.

It found that students between the ages of 21 and 26, in states where pot is legal, were 23% more likely to use the drug than their peers in states where it is illegal.

Those students in states where pot is legal also reported binge drinking less than their peers.

Researchers say they are not exactly sure why this is the case, but legal weed may have something to do with it.