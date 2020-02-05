Chicago Scene: Preview of the Chicago Auto Show’s First Look for Charity fundraiser

Posted 11:34 AM, February 5, 2020, by , Updated at 12:29PM, February 5, 2020
Tony Guido, Chicago Auto Show Chairman

Joseph Rosetti, Executive Chef, ZED451

Event:

The Chicago Auto Show’s First Look for Charity is a black-tie gala fundraiser held the evening before the Chicago Auto Show opens to the public on Friday, Feb. 7 from 7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. at McCormick Place. Attendees are among the first to:

    • get a glimpse of the latest vehicles;
    • sample delicious food and cocktails supplied by Chicago’s top restaurants;
    • enjoy entertainment throughout the show floor;
    • all while supporting 18 local charities.

ZED451 is one of the restaurants providing food for the evening.

First Look for Charity (Feb. 7, 7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.) @ McCormick Place

Tickets:  $275

http://www.FirstLookforCharity.org

Chicago Auto Show (Feb. 8-17) @ McCormick Place

http://www.ChicagoAutoShow.com

ZED451

739 N. Clark St.

312-266-6691

http://www.zed451.com

