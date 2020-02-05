Chicago Scene: Preview of the Chicago Auto Show’s First Look for Charity fundraiser

Tony Guido, Chicago Auto Show Chairman
Joseph Rosetti, Executive Chef, ZED451
Event:
The Chicago Auto Show’s First Look for Charity is a black-tie gala fundraiser held the evening before the Chicago Auto Show opens to the public on Friday, Feb. 7 from 7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. at McCormick Place. Attendees are among the first to:
-
- get a glimpse of the latest vehicles;
- sample delicious food and cocktails supplied by Chicago’s top restaurants;
- enjoy entertainment throughout the show floor;
- all while supporting 18 local charities.
ZED451 is one of the restaurants providing food for the evening.
First Look for Charity (Feb. 7, 7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.) @ McCormick Place
Tickets: $275
http://www.FirstLookforCharity.org
Chicago Auto Show (Feb. 8-17) @ McCormick Place
http://www.ChicagoAutoShow.com
ZED451
739 N. Clark St.
312-266-6691