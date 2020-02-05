Bus brawls on the rise in Chicago: How CTA is responding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Attacks on CTA trains and buses keep making headlines.

At Mayor Lightfoot's request, police have beefed up the department’s mass transit detail. They credit the move for transit-related crimes dropping 20 percent in the last month.

But for some, that’s too little, too late.

Mary Harvey, 15, was attacked in November by a group of girls as she rode the bus home from school. Harvey suffered severe injuries to her mouth. More than two months later, the high school freshman still can’t eat solid foods.

“I got hit in the head and everything just went black," she said. "And I don't know what happened after that. I woke up and there was blood everywhere.”

WGN Investigates obtained data from the CTA showing the number of reported bus system assaults. There were 73 in 2018, up from 62 the previous year. As of mid-July 2019, there were 47, putting the CTA on pace to surpass the previous year’s total.

The CTA declined to comment on-camera. A spokesperson instead a sent the following statement: