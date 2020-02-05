× 3 to 4-inch-plus snowfall reported along/south of Interstate-80 with more to come

UPDATE: 10:30 pm CST

Light to occasionally moderate snow continues to fall across the Chicago area late this evening with the heaviest snowfall currently across the central portions of the region where visibilities are reduced to one mile or less by the snow.

The snow began late Wednesday afternoon across the far south suburbs and gradually spread north across the region through the evening.

While some southern suburbs like Lansing have received more than four inches of snow, amounts taper to a dusting to less than one inch in northern sections of the area closer to the Wisconsin state line. The snow should continue overnight with additional accumulations before diminishing early Thursday. Some freezing drizzle may mix with the snow across the southern portions of the Chicago Metro area into northern Indiana.

Snow showers should continue on Thursday with some additional accumulations of an inch or two possible, especially near Lake Michigan.

Winter weather advisories remain in effect south of the city from Livingston and Kankakee counties south and east into northern Indiana including Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton counties.

Some snowfall totals through 10:15 pm

Lansing 4.3 inches

Carbon Hills 2.7 inches

Morris 2.6 inches

Joliet 1.5 inches

Arlington Heights 0.5 inches

Snow has accumulated rapidly early this Wednesday evening across counties along and south of Interstate-80. As of 8PM CST, reports of snow falling at a moderate to heavy rate has accumulated close to or over three-inches in a 2 to 3-hour period at Homewood in Cook County, Morris in Grundy County, Joliet in Will County, Munster in Lake County, Indiana and South Haven in Porter County, Indiana.

A check with current weather radar (map below) shows more on the way with accumulating snow rapidly spreading north into DeKalb, Kendall, Kane and DuPage Counties.

Here are some snowfall totals received between 5 and 8PM CST…

Location/snow (inches)

Homewood, IL…3.5

South haven, IN…3.0

Morris, IL…2.6

Munster,IN…2.6

Joliet, IL…2.5

Dyer, IN…2.3

Coal City, IL…2.2

Portage,IN…2.0

Gary, IN…1,8

Mokena, IL…1.8

Oak Forest, IL…1.7

Herscher,IL…1.5

