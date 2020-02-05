14 arrested in undercover human trafficking sting at Gurnee area hotel

Fourteen suspects were arrested in a multi-day human trafficking operation at a Gurnee area hotel in January, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Special Investigations Group joined other agencies in a nationwide effort that was targeting customers soliciting prostitution.

The sheriff’s office says the web-based operation focused on advertising sites that are routinely used for prostitution.

When the suspects arrived and offered money to undercover detectives for sexual acts, they were arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail.

The operation has led to the arrests of more than 10,000 people in the last nine years, the sheriff’s office said.

The individuals arrested were charged with one count of solicitation of a sexual act and must appear in court in Waukegan.

“Human trafficking is a significant problem which exists everywhere, even right here in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office makes it a priority to do everything we can to suppress the demand of purchased sex,” said Sheriff John Idleburg.