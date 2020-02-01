For updates, visit wgntv.com/weather
Sun, warmer air returns after cloudy streak
-
Cloudy, steady temps after busy start to weekend
-
Colder temps, rain on the way after warmer-than-usual Sunday
-
Putting the sun in Sunday: Mildest weather in over a month on the way
-
Cloudy weather until Tuesday warm-up
-
Cloudy, windy and colder this week as temps. return to the 30s
-
-
Longest sunless streak since February to continue as mild temps hold on
-
Snow Saturday morning, mostly cloudy skies throughout week
-
Sunshine returns, albeit briefly, after a nine-day hiatus
-
Dry weather on the way after Saturday’s winter storm
-
Warmup on the way after weekend winter storm
-
-
Steady temps on the way after busy start to weekend
-
Sunshine returns to start 2020; weekend rain, snow on the way
-
Dry afternoon on the way before return of snow Monday night