× How many snowstorms should we anticipate during the remainder of the winter season?

Dear Tom,

How many snowstorms should we anticipate during the remainder of the winter season?

Brian Regan

Dear Brian,

Lifetime Chicagoans know that the city can be hit with a major snowfall as early as October and as late as April; but the city’s snowiest months cluster in the heart of winter during the December-February period, that historically accounts for more than 80 percent of the city’s annual snowfall. Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski checked the city’s snow archives and using a daily snowfall total of at least four inches, found that since 1885 just the year 1926, has logged four such days from February 1 to the end of the snow season. There have been eight years with three days, most recently 1994, 25 with two days and more than half of the years have recorded at least one day witha four-inch snowfall.