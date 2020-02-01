5 taken into custody after over 20 guns seized in Noble Square

CHICAGO — Chicago police said five people were taken into custody after they seized over 20 illegal guns in the city’s Noble Square neighborhood.

Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said officers “crashed a gang-related party” on the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and seized over 20 illegal guns.

Five people were taken into custody and were being questioned by detectives.

Guglielmi said they are investigating to see if the guns are linked to other crimes.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was provided.