Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris talks about Maiden’s very own airplane, beer and British Lion

BRITISH LION: vocalist Richard Taylor, guitarists David Hawkins and Grahame Leslie, Steve Harris on bass & keyboards and drummer Simon Dawson. Recorded, engineered and mixed at Barnyard Studios by Tony Newton and produced by Steve Harris, The Burning is crammed with powerful hard rock melodies, with two songs “Lightning” and “Spit Fire” being made available for immediate download from tomorrow with all album pre-orders at https://explorer1-music.myshopify.com/collections/britishlion.

“We’ve been working on 'The Burning' for the past couple of years and everyone is really pleased with the results. We started playing some of the songs live on recent tours and got a fantastic reaction from our fans so we are really excited to be sharing this album with the world. We’re also looking forward to heading out on the road again and seeing everyone at the shows.”

Paul Woolnough, CEO and Co-Founder of Explorer1 Music says,