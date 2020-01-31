Chicago offers tax filing assistance for some residents

CHICAGO — Some Chicago residents that need help filing taxes can find free assistance through the city.

The city of Chicago and the nonprofit Ladder Up will host 15 “Tax Prep Chicago” sites between Saturday and April 15.

Families who earn up to $56,000 per year, and individuals who make up to $30,000 s a year are eligible to participate.

Services will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis at most sites.

Site hours, locations and a full list of documents residents should bring are available at TaxPrepChicago.org and the City’s helpline, 311.