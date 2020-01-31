× Celebration of life held Friday for retired state trooper killed in Lisle cigar lounge

MAYWOOD, Ill. — Family and friends will gather Friday to remember a retired Illinois state trooper who was killed at a Lisle cigar lounge.

Senior Master Trooper Greg Rieves, 51, was shot and killed during a shooting on Jan. 24 at Humidor Cigar Lounge, located at 1600 Ogden Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 51-year-old Lisa McMullan dead. Rieves died at the hospital and two others were hospitalized in serious condition.

Rieves’ celebration of life will begin with a wake at Proviso East High School on Friday. It is open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m.

His funeral will be Saturday at Rock of Ages Baptist Church in Maywood.

A clear motive has not been determined regarding the shooting, but a search of the shooter’s condo provided authorities with more information. Police said “I hate you…hope you two die!” was written on the wall of McMullan’s condo. Rieves’ name was listed on the wall along with another man.

Police made contact with the second man listed and he was not at the cigar lounge the night of the shooting nor was he harmed.

Police said surveillance video shows McMullan shooting the trooper in the head, then shooting two other men before fatally shooting herself in the head.