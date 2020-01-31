× Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. named to the NBA’s Rising Stars game roster

CHICAGO – At least one member of the Bulls will he named to a roster for the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Too bad that an injury will keep him from being able to participate.

On Friday, Bulls Center Wendell Carter Jr. was selected to the NBA’s Rising Stars game as a member of the United States team. Unfortunately he won’t be able to play due to a severely sprained ankle suffered in January that will keep him out of the Bulls lineup for most of February.

The contest will be played on Friday, February 14th at the United Center at 8 PM.

After an injury-riddled rookie year in which he was limited to just 44 games, Carter was averaging 11.7 points and 9.9 rebounds a game before being knocked out of the lineup with the ankle ailment on January 6th against the Mavericks.

Chicago native and former Simeon Star Kendrick Nunn was also named to the United States team roster after the outstanding start to his rookie year with the Heat. In 44 games he’s averaged 16.2 points a contest along with 3.5 assists