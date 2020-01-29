× Kris Bryant loses grievance against Cubs, won’t be free agent until after 2021 season: report

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have Kris Bryant under contract for the next two seasons after an arbitrator ruled against the former MVP, ESPN reports.

Bryant argued that he should have been on the opening day roster in 2015, but the Cubs optioned him to Triple-A Iowa for 12 days.

The timing of Bryant’s promotion prevented him from earning a full season of service time by one day. If the arbitrator ruled in Bryant’s favor, he would have become a free agent after this season.

This service time grievance has been an issue since Bryant’s rookie year, yet the final ruling comes just a few weeks before spring training.

Bryant reached an $18.6 million arbitration deal with the Cubs a few weeks ago, but he continues to be the subject of trade rumors this offseason.