Free admission at Chicago museums this February

CHICAGO —Looking for a way to spend your weekends this February? For Illinois residents, Chicago’s museums have you covered.

For the month of February, the Field Museum and Shedd Aquarium will offer free general admission to Illinois residents. The Field Museum will be free throughout the month, while the Shedd will offer free admission Feb. 3-7, 10-14, 17-21, 24-28.

For each museum, visitors will have to provide valid proof of residency. The free admission may not apply to special exhibits.

Several other city museums are offering free admission and other deals this month. Here’s a full breakdown:

Adler Planetarium

The Adler Planetarium is offering free admission to residents from on Feb. 3-6, 10-13, 18-20 and 24-27.

Visitors must show proof of residency and no further residency discounts apply. However, there are discounts on special exhibits and show tickets for Illinois residents on free days.

Art Institute of Chicago

The Art Institute of Chicago has already begun its free admission days. Residents can go for free every weekday from Jan. 27 to March 4.

Visitors must provide proof of residency. The regular cost of admission applies for weekends.

Museum of Contemporary Art

As always, the Museum of Contemporary Art offers free admission to residents every Tuesday.

Visitors must provide proof of residency.

DuSable Museum of African American History

Residents can visit the DuSable Museum of African American History for free on Tuesday, with the museum changing their free admission day from Sunday in 2017. As always, admission is free for children five and under.

Valid proof of residency is required, and Chicago residents can get discounted admission year-round.

Leather Archives and Museum

The Leather Archives and Museum offers free admission every Thursday throughout the year. Due to the mature nature of the museum’s exhibits, the deal is only available to those 18 and older.