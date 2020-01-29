Man, 22, killed after crashing into Niles Police Department

NILES, III — A 22-year-old man was killed after crashing into the Niles Police Department campus.
Police said the accident happened after midnight Wednesday when a 2010 Hyundai sedan, speeding southbound on Waukegan Road approaching Milwaukee Avenue, was unable to make the slight left turn onto Milwaukee Avenue and struck the curb.
The vehicle hit a telephone pole, fencing to the police department, and then the underground exit garage door of the police department before coming to a stop inside the underground garage.
The 22-year-old male driver, from Des Plaines, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prior to the accident, there were several reports to the Morton Grove Police Department of a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and disregarding traffic signals.
The incident is being investigated by Nile Police Department's Major Crash Assistance Team.