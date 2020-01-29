Man, 22, killed after crashing into Niles Police Department

Posted 5:22 AM, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 07:08AM, January 29, 2020
Data pix.

NILES, III — A 22-year-old man was killed after crashing into the Niles Police Department campus.

Police said the accident happened after midnight Wednesday when a 2010 Hyundai sedan, speeding southbound on Waukegan Road approaching Milwaukee Avenue, was unable to make the slight left turn onto Milwaukee Avenue and struck the curb.

The vehicle hit a telephone pole, fencing to the police department, and then the underground exit garage door of the police department before coming to a stop inside the underground garage.

The 22-year-old male driver, from Des Plaines, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prior to the accident, there were several reports to the Morton Grove Police Department of a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and disregarding traffic signals.

The incident is being investigated by Nile Police Department's Major Crash Assistance Team.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.