Man, 22, killed after crashing into Niles Police Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NILES, III — A 22-year-old man was killed after crashing into the Niles Police Department campus.

Police said the accident happened after midnight Wednesday when a 2010 Hyundai sedan, speeding southbound on Waukegan Road approaching Milwaukee Avenue, was unable to make the slight left turn onto Milwaukee Avenue and struck the curb.

The vehicle hit a telephone pole, fencing to the police department, and then the underground exit garage door of the police department before coming to a stop inside the underground garage.

The 22-year-old male driver, from Des Plaines, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prior to the accident, there were several reports to the Morton Grove Police Department of a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and disregarding traffic signals.

The incident is being investigated by Nile Police Department's Major Crash Assistance Team.

FATAL CRASH- Niles Police say 22 year old driver has died after he crashed into the Police Dept campus after going through several other traffic lights. Milwaukee closed at Touhy in both directions for ongoing investigation. https://t.co/gertSSytTL — Shannon Halligan (@ShanHalligan) January 29, 2020