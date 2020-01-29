Electric scooters returning to Chicago for 2nd pilot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Electric scooters will be back on Chicago streets soon.

The city will launch a second test program as Mayor Lori Lightfoot tries to determine whether to strike a deal to provide e-scooters on a long term basis.

Last summer, people took nearly 800,000 rides during the first test.

Eighty-six percent of riders surveyed after that test ended said they'd like the scooter program to become permanent.

So far, city officials have not decided where or when the next pilot program will take place.