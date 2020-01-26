Sunday Brunch: Brandade Brulee

Posted 8:30 AM, January 26, 2020
Executive Chef Rodney Staton from About Last Knife stopped by Sunday Brunch to talk about Chicago Restaurant Week and share his recipe for Brandade Brulee.

1# Salt cod

2# Russet potato, peeled and diced

10 ea Garlic cloves

1 ea Bay leaf

1 bunch Thyme, tied into a bundle

1 ea peel of lemon, no pith

6oz Milk

6oz extra virgin olive oil

12oz Cream

.5 tsp Cayenne

1 Tbsp Old Bay seasoning

Instructions

  • Soak the cod in water overnight, changing the water 2 times.
  • Place the cod in a pot and cover with cold fresh water. Add thyme, bay and garlic to the pot and bring to a boil.
  • Drain and taste cod for saltiness. Repeat if necessary.
  • Place cod in a pot with the thyme, bay and garlic then add the lemon peel, cream, milk and olive oil.
  • Bring to a boil and simmer until cod is cooked and soft. Be careful not to scorch.
  • At the same time, cover the potatoes with water, add a pinch of salt and cook until soft. Drain and set aside.
  • In batches, combine the potato and cod mixture in food processor and puree. Check seasoning and add cayenne and Old Bay.
  • Place the hot brandade in an oven safe shallow dish and put under a broiler until top is golden brown.
