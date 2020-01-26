× Even with the boos, Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane enjoys another memorable All-Star Weekend

ST. LOUIS – When it comes to venues hosting the National Hockey League’s midseason classic, none were likely to be as full of boos for the Blackhawks’ top player.

Having played against them since 2007 and faced off in a number of playoff series since, there would be no love lost from the fans of St. Louis for Patrick Kane. Hence there were quite a few boos for the forward at the Enterprise Center, starting with the All-Star Skills challenge on Friday and then the 3-on-3 contest with best of the NHL on Saturday.

Not that it bothered him, as Kane had another successful All-Star weekend, which was the ninth of his career.

Kane started off by winning the first-ever Shooting Stars challenge on Friday night in an overtime shootout, and then in the Central Division’s game against the Pacific Division stars, Kane lit the lamp not once but twice.

Kane got on the board at the 7:18 and 11:37 mark of the game, and each time he did the crowd voiced their displeasure at his success, despite the fact that hometown Blues’ players were also on the Central Division squad. Despite the effort, Kane’s team didn’t have enough for the Pacific as they won it 10-5.

Thank you @NHL, @StLouisBlues and the city of St. Louis for the hospitality at #NHLAllStar this weekend! pic.twitter.com/yfCAGEQ1RC — Patrick Kane (@88PKane) January 26, 2020

After the contest, Kane showed no hard feelings for the boos, putting out this tweet above in which he thanked the Blues and St. Louis for the “Hospitality” this weekend at the NHL All-Star Game.

“It’s all in good fun,” said Kane after the game about the booing to ChicagoBlackhawks.com. “To be honest with you, sometimes you get booed, you kinda like it a little bit.”

The performance equaled the forward’s best in the current 3-on-3 format, with Kane scoring two goals in the win over the Pacific Division in the first round of the 2019 All-Star game in Tampa. Overall, Kane has five goals since the change was made to the contest in 2016, but his Central Division All-Stars are 1-5 in those contests.

With his experience in St. Louis over, the forward and his team get a week off before returning to the ice on Saturday, February 1st against the Coyotes in Arizona. He’ll be back in St. Louis on Tuesday, February 25th, where the boos will likely rain down from the Enterprise Center crowd just as they did this past weekend.