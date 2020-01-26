For updates, visit wgntv.com/weather
Cloudy, steady temps after busy start to weekend
-
Steady temps on the way after busy start to weekend
-
Breezy Sunday on the way before steady temps
-
Sun, warmer air returns after cloudy streak
-
Colder temps, rain on the way after warmer-than-usual Sunday
-
Warmup on the way after weekend winter storm
-
-
Wednesday Forecast: Temps in mid 30s with breezy and cloudy conditions
-
Cloudy, windy and colder this week as temps. return to the 30s
-
Sunshine returns to start 2020; weekend rain, snow on the way
-
Friday Forecast: Temps in upper 30s, mostly cloudy conditions with lake effect snow
-
Monday Forecast: Temps in lower 30s with cloudy skies, few passing flurries
-
-
Cloudy weather until Tuesday warm-up
-
Wednesday Forecast: Temps in upper 30s, cloudy with occasional light rain
-
Tuesday Forecast: Temps in low 40s, cloudy and mild conditions