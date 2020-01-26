For the latest forecast and more visit wgntv.com/weather.
Cloudy, highs in the mid-30s this week
-
Cloudy, windy and colder this week as temps. return to the 30s
-
Wednesday Forecast: Temps in upper 30s, cloudy with occasional light rain
-
Wednesday Forecast: Temps in mid 30s with breezy and cloudy conditions
-
Tuesday Forecast: Temps in low 40s, cloudy and mild conditions
-
Cloudy, cooler Friday, some snow possible this weekend
-
-
Cloudy but mild through Friday, new cold surge this weekend
-
Cold but above-average this week, snow arrives Thursday
-
Lake Effect snow Sunday night, cold temperatures may warm slightly mid-week
-
Rain and snow overnight Sunday, dry week with temps. slightly above normal
-
Above-average temperatures continue this week, rain possible Thursday
-
-
Friday Forecast: Temps in upper 30s, mostly cloudy conditions with lake effect snow
-
Monday Forecast: Temps in lower 30s with cloudy skies, few passing flurries
-
First snow in weeks Monday night, chilly but likely dry on New Year’s Eve