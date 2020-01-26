× Chicago sports teams and athletes react to Kobe Bryant’s death

CHICAGO – The sports world on Sunday was left in a state of shock upon learning of the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The future Hall of Famer died along with his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven other people, and the tributes have come pouring in ever since.

Many here in the Chicago sports world have done the same, offering up their condolences to Bryant on social media.

The following statement is from John Paxson on the passing of Kobe Bryant: pic.twitter.com/td3y3zypCb — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 26, 2020

John Paxson spoke on behalf of the Bulls through a statement on Sunday night which read: “The Chicago Bulls organization is terribly saddened about the sudden passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the other passengers in today’s horrific helicopter crash in California. While he leaves us far too soon, his legacy and persona will forever be remembered. One of the best to have ever played the game of basketball, we extend our deepest sympathies to the Bryant family and the other families affected.”

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Former Bulls forward Scottie Pippen, who faced Bryant on a number of occasions in his career, offered his thoughts on Twitter while also posting a video of the guard and his late daughter playing hoops.

Heartbroken to look back on this. Kobe and Gigi, you’re both GOATs in my eyes and I know that one-on-ones like this will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/tIUS3XQwAV — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 27, 2020

Current Bulls guard Zach LaVine had a few things to say about Bryant on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

More then just basketball man he has 4 daughters… life is crazy. Thoughts and prayers to his family. — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) January 26, 2020

You were one of the biggest influences on me and so many others. From your hard work, to your swag, your mindset made you BIGGER than basketball. Unbelievable loss. My condolences to you and your beautiful family.#mambamentality #MambaForever — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) January 26, 2020

The Chicago Sky had this statement Sunday night on the passing of Bryant, who was a strong supporter of the WNBA during his post-retirement years.

“The Chicago Sky joins the entire basketball world in grieving the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant,” said the team in a statement. “We are praying for the Bryant family, and all the families suffering from the incomprehensible loss after the tragic events of today. Kobe was and always will be a legend of our great game. The story of basketball will never be able to be told without him. There are no words to express how much he will be missed.”

We join the rest of the sporting world in mourning the loss of a legend, Kobe Bryant. Our prayers are with the families who lost loved ones in this morning’s tragic accident. pic.twitter.com/tZbsoDrgJY — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 26, 2020

The Bears along with a number of their players has tributes to Bryant on Twitter following his death.

Much love to Kobe and His Fam. 🙏🏾 up. Man that hurts the soul. Thank you for the vision on what competing at the highest level looks like. #TrueMamba — Sherrick (@SherrickM) January 26, 2020

Prayers for his family and those that loved him. — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) January 26, 2020

White Sox catcher James McCann along with Chicago Fire forward CJ Sapong also gave their thought’s on Kobe’s passing.

From idolizing him as a child to imitating his work ethic, determination, and grit as an athlete, to yelling “KOBE!” every time I took a shot, @kobebryant had a lasting effect on me despite never having the opportunity to meet him. Prayers go out to the entire Bryant family. 💔🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/hClGPVRjVS — James McCann (@JamesMcCann34) January 26, 2020