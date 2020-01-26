× 2 Chicago officers hurt in West Side crash, driver arrested

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash late Saturday night on the West Side.

Just after 11:45 p.m., a marked squad car was traveling southbound in the 600 block of North Pulaski en route to a call of a car fire.

Police said a 60-year-old woman in a black 2012 Volkswagen sedan made a left turn onto Pulaski from Erie, striking the squad car.

The accident was reportedly alcohol-related and the driver was taken into custody.

Two officers were taken to an area hospital in good condition with non life-threatening injuries.