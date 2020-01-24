WGN-TV to cover ‘The Big Game’ with daily reports and specials -‘Legends of the Big Game’ with Jarrett Payton

CHICAGO, January 24, 2020 — Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will be covering ‘The Big Game” starting Monday, with updates from Miami in WGN Morning News and with Jarrett Payton in WGN News at Nine, with interviews, insights and action. He will also report every night on “GN Sports,” the new weeknight sports show debuting on Tuesday, January 28 at 10:30pm.

Additionally, on Wednesday, January 29 at 7pm WGN presents an all-new half hour special, “Legends of the Big Game.” Featuring interviews with football legends and Hall of Famers Ed Reed, Emmitt Smith, and Marv Levy, “Legends of the Big Game” will be hosted by WGN-TV Sports Anchor Jarrett Payton. Viewers can also catch “Big Game Tailgate,” a half-hour lifestyle special featuring food and drink recipes and party ideas, on Saturday, February 1 at 2:30pm, followed by an encore presentation of “Legends of the Big Game” at 3pm.

Jarrett is reporting every night on “GN Sports” at 10:30p which launches Tuesday.

