It was supposed to be simply an item on his bucket list. But Naperville resident and former Bartlett High School teacher Brett Weiss said a trip to Kenya changed his life.

Now Weiss devotes his time providing education to the children who live there.

To date, the foundation has provided a high school education for 70 students, with 24 graduates and eight moving on to a university.

More information at https://weissscholarshipfoundation.org/