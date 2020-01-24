Snow today followed by a cloudy, dry Sunday

A third consecutive late week snow system will bring an area wide total snow accumulation of 3-6 inches. The heaviest snowfall totals are likely to be north and northwest of Chicago as Friday night snow began in those locations first. Lowest accumulations are likely far south. The heaviest Saturday accumulations will occur during the morning hours before diminishing in the afternoon. While temperatures will be a little above normal, gusty west winds will drop wind chills today to the low to mid 20s. The snow ends overnight Saturday night, followed by a dry but cloudy Sunday.

Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies will be the norm through the remainder of January, producing a month with below normal sunshine. Temperatures will remain normal to slightly above normal through the upcoming week.