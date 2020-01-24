× ‘Unknown object’ stolen from Midway Airport’s Cannabis Amnesty box

CHICAGO — Chicago police said someone stole “an unknown object” from inside a Cannabis Amnesty Box at a Chicago airport.

Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said someone reached into a box at Midway International Airport on Jan. 20 around 6 p.m. and removed an unknown object from inside.

Twelve Cannabis Amnesty Boxes were put in place at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and one was placed at Midway so travelers could place their narcotics inside before they boarded a plane. Doing so would ensure they were compliant with federal laws and local laws applying to their destinations. The boxes were to be regularly checked by Chicago police — the contents inventoried, and then disposed of.

Guglielmi said it’s a crime to tamper or attempt to remove anything placed inside the boxes.

Permanent theft prevention boxes are expected to replace the temporary boxes in the coming weeks, he said. He said the new boxes will be more secure and will prevent anyone from further accessing the items dropped inside.

No one has been taken into custody. The incident is under investigation.