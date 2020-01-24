Friday’s late day rains followed day of pea soup fog and mild temperatures; precip helped mix colder air down to surface—snow followed; 1-4” due in city & south suburbs; 3-6” west & northwest

Posted 11:56 PM, January 24, 2020, by
