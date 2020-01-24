For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Weekend to start with snow, then a warmup
-
Warmup on the way after weekend winter storm
-
Sticking snow expected Sunday
-
Cold and a chance of snow to end the week
-
Wintry mix to last into the weekend
-
Heavy snow falls fast in south suburbs; Will continue overnight
-
-
Airports cancel flights Saturday as winter storm brings snow, sleet to Chicago area
-
Sunshine returns to start 2020; weekend rain, snow on the way
-
Light snow causing slippery road conditions Thursday morning
-
Chicagoland dealing with dangerously cold wind chills Sunday
-
Holiday warmup on the way
-
-
Warmup on the way later this week
-
Evening light snow, freezing drizzle; temps in the 30s
-
Winter Storm Warning in effect; Snow, ice, rain expected