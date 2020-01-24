× Body of missing Notre Dame student found in campus lake

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The body of a missing student at the University of Notre Dame was found in a campus lake Friday morning.

The university said public safety personnel found the body of Annrose Jerry, 21, around 11:15 a.m. Friday morning in Saint Mary’s Lake. The senior had been missing since Tuesday and was last seen at the South Bend campus at Coleman-Morse Hall.

The St. Joseph County coroner made a positive identification at the scene and said an external examination of the body revealed no apparent signs of trauma.

The Rev. John Jenkins, president of the university, offered his condolences and prayers to Jerry’s family.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Annrose,” he said. “We will keep her and her family and friends in our prayers.”

The university said the school’s counseling center and campus ministry will be available to those who need support.

A Mass in memory of the 21-year-old will be held at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart next week.