Warning issued after armed Red Line robberies downtown targeting juveniles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police have issued a warning after two recent Red Line robberies targeting juveniles.

The first robbery took place on Jan. 8 at around 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of North State Street.

Two days later, police responded to a Red Line robbery in the 100 block of North State Street just after 1:45 p.m.

Police said the suspects are approaching juveniles on the Red Line, display or imply that they have a gun and then take the victims’ money.

Police said the suspects in the first robbery are two African Americans, 17 to 25 years old.

The suspect in the second robbery is described as an African American, 5 feet 6 inches tall to 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 to 140 pounds, brown eyes, wearing a black jacket, black pants and a tattoo of the cross on his forehead.

If you have any information, contact the Bureau of Detectives at 312-747-8380.