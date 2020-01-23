Notre Dame police searching for missing 21-year-old student who may be in danger

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Police at the University of Notre Dame are asking for help to locate a student who has been missing since Tuesday and who may be in extreme danger.

Annrose Jerry, 21, was last seen at the South Bend campus at Coleman-Morse Hall around 8:45 p.m.

A statewide Silver Alert was declared for Jerry. The alert said Jerry is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Officials described Jerry as an Asain female that is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing an ankle-length gray quilted coat over a multi-colored ankle-length skirt or dress.

Anyone who sees Jerry is asked to call the Notre Dame Police Department at 574-631-5555 or asked to dial 911.