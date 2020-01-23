For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Wintry mix to last into the weekend
-
Weekend to start with snow, then a warmup
-
Wintry mix and snow possible Sunday night
-
Sprinkles Thursday night, rain could turn into wintry mix this weekend
-
Winter Storm Warning in effect; Snow, ice, rain expected
-
Warmup on the way after weekend winter storm
-
-
Sticking snow expected Sunday
-
Warmer and mild on Sunday
-
Cold and sunless stretch continues
-
Cold and a chance of snow to end the week
-
Flurries possible but a warm up in sight
-
-
Wednesday Forecast: Temps in mid 30s with breezy and cloudy conditions
-
Thursday Forecast: Temps in low 20s, cold and mostly sunny conditions
-
Record-breaking warmth in Chicago day after Christmas