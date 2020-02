CROWN POINT, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 16-year-old girl and her 7-month-old baby.

Crown Point police announced Friday morning the teen and infant boy have been located and are are safely back in the custody of the Indiana Department of Children and Family Services.

The teen turned herself, along with her son, into the Gary Police Department around 8 a.m., according to officials.

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for the mother and son.