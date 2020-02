CHICAGO — Metra Electric trains were running with delays after a wire issue near Millennium Station Thursday morning.

As of 9 a.m., Metra said inbound and outbound trains may be operating up to 35 minutes behind schedule due to “wire problems.” All depot tracks have reopened.

No further details have been released on the cause of the wire issue.

Metra Alert ME – Inbound and outbound trains may be operating up to 35 minutes behind schedule, wire problems. All depot tracks are now open. (UPDATE #2) — Metra Electric (@metraMED) January 23, 2020

Passengers should go to metrarail.com for latest train schedule.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.