Illinois’ Alan Griffin suspended two games by the Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN – Despite an attempt to apologize for the incident after the fact, the Big Ten determined that Alan Griffin would need to take a seat for a bit.

On Thursday, the conference announced that the Illini guard would be suspended two games for stepping on Purdue forward Sasha Stefanovic during Tuesday’s nights win in West Lafayette.

Griffin’s put his foot on the Boilermakers’ chest, was accessed a Flagrant 2 foul and was immediately ejected from the game. The guard will now be out for Illinois’ game against Michigan on Saturday then their home contest with Minnesota on January 30th.

On Twitter Wednesday afternoon, Griffin tweet an apology to everyone involved and revealed that he met with Stefanovic after the game to express regret for what he’d done.

Yet it wasn’t enough to get the suspension reduced, as the Big Ten ruled the act was in violation of the conference’s sportsmanship policy.

“After a thoughtful and thorough review of this incident, we are all extremely fortunate this did not create a hostile and unsafe environment for the players, coaches, game officials and fans,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren in a statement released Thursday by the conference. “It is important for me to emphasize and make it crystal clear that such behavior will not be tolerated, period. We place the utmost importance on the safety and well-being of our players, coaches, game officials and fans.

“The situation provides a teachable moment for all parties involved, especially our student-athletes as they use their time in the Big Ten to grow as individuals both on and off the field of competition.”