Driver stuck by needle hidden under pump at Alabama gas station

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama driver was stuck by an IV needle that was hidden, taped under the gas pump at a gas station in Baldwin County, Loxley police said.

The incident happened Wednesday night according to police.

“When the victim reached for the gas pump handle they were pricked by what appears to be a hypodermic needle,” said Lt. Doug Phillips with Loxley Police.

Police have sent the needle off for testing. The customer has been treated as a precaution.

“I have no idea the reason or rhyme behind somebody wanting to do something like this is, but it’s a serious felony crime. The criteria behind this could mean a multitude of things. Number one, just in itself with nothing on the needle would be a felony assault,” said Lt. Phillips.