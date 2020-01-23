Chicago Scene: Gluten Free Cream of Mushroom Soup

Posted 11:20 AM, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 03:18PM, January 23, 2020
Chef Roberto Carlos from La Buona Vita Restaurant

La Buona Vita Restaurant – 15 W. Calendar Ave., La Grange, IL

http://www.labuonavita.com/

Event:

Soup & Bread Event benefiting BEDS PLUS

January 26th

3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

$25 per person

Holiday Inn William Tell Banquets – 6201 Joliet Rd., Countryside

https://beds-plus.org/events/soup-bread/

Recipe:

Gluten Free Cream of Mushroom Soup

4 qt. vegetable broth

2 oz. (4T) vegetable oil

½ Chopped onion

2 c. white sliced mushrooms

2 c. dried porcini mushrooms

4 oz. (1/2 cup) chopped parsley

½ lb. butter

1 c. rice flour

1 qt. (4 cups) heavy whipping cream

Salt, pepper, granulated garlic to taste

 Instructions:

Add 2oz. (4T)  vegetable oil to stock pot when hot add onion and sauté until transparent.  Add vegetable broth, sliced mushrooms and porcini mushrooms.

Let simmer for 10 – 15 minutes.

Next add heavy whipping cream and let simmer for 10 – 15 minutes.

With butter and rice flour make a roux and add to pot and let simmer once again 10 – 15 minutes.

Soup will thicken.  Add parsley, salt, pepper and granulated garlic to taste.

*During the live segment the chef and anchor said flour, they meant to say rice flour.

 

