CDOT inspects bridge support beam after residents express concern over repair work

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Transportation responded to concerns after pictures of a bridge support beam were posted on social media.

The beam is near 39th Street and Western Avenue on the city’s South Side. Images showed that the beam appeared to be crumbling and it appeared that metal wiring was put around it as a temporary fix.

CDOT said it inspected the pole Tuesday. They said the bridge it helps support was originally designed to hold four sets of freight train tracks. There is only one track on the bridge and CDOT said trains run on that track infrequently.

People living and working in the area told WGN trucks constantly get stuck under the bridge and they have also seen several accidents at this intersection, in which a car crashes into the poles.

CDOT said the bridge is actually owned by the railroad and they're still talking about long term solutions to fix the problem.