Bulls guard Zach LaVine not named an NBA All-Star starter, but still has hope for midseason showcase

CHICAGO – When the latest fan voting was released a week ago, the odds looked long for the Bulls’ best hope to start the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

Zach LaVine was sixth in the fan voting, and with only the top two guards being taken, even a boost from media and fellow players made it a long shot.

Despite his very best efforts of late, it wasn’t enough to earn a starting spot for the Bulls’ guard.

LaVine wasn’t chosen to the game and ended up finishing sixth overall among the Eastern Conference guards, with Trae Young of the Hawks and Kemba Walker of the Celtics earning the starting spots. The guard ended up finishing fifth in the fan voting, seventh in player voting, and sixth in the media poll, putting him just behind Kyle Lowry (5th), Derrick Rose (4th), Kyrie Irving (3rd).

Lakers center and Chicago-native Anthony Davis will join his teammate LeBron James as Western Conference starters along with Luka Doncic of the Mavericks, James Harden of the Rockets, Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers. James and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks were the leading vote-getters and will be the captains of the two teams that will play on February 16th at the United Center.

The good news for LaVine is his chances for making the game aren’t done since the league’s coaches will choose the seven Eastern Conference reserves this week. They’ll be announced on Thursday, January 30th, and the Bulls guard’s play of late figures to earn him some consideration.

In January, LaVine is averaging 29.6 points per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the floor, adding to his average of 25 points a game for the season. If he is selected, he’ll be the first from the team since Jimmy Butler was named a reserve in 2017.