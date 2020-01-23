× Man fatally shot in drive-thru of Walgreens on South Side

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old man was killed after a shooting at a Walgreens in the Chatham neighborhood.

Chicago police said the man was sitting in the drive-thru of the Walgreens at 11 E. 75th Street around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, when an occupant in a black sedan fired shots. The 27-year-old was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.

The medical examiner has identified him as Kendredge T.E. Dillard.

A female passenger was taken to St. Bernards Hospital with minor injuries from broken glass, police said.

No one was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.