WGN-TV Names Dominick Stasi as WGN News Director

CHICAGO, January 15, 2020 – Dominick Stasi has been named Director of WGN-TV News effective immediately, according to Vice President, General Manager Paul Rennie. Stasi replaces previous News Director Jennifer Lyons, who has been elevated to the role of Vice President of News for WGN America to run “News Nation,” a live daily three-hour national newscast launching this summer.

“Dom has been leading the WGN newsroom for six years as Executive Producer,” commented Rennie. “He has led some of WGN-TV’s biggest projects, including expansion of our Evening and Late News, orchestrating our massive Election Night coverage, and spearheading projects like “Examining DCFS.” Dom’s leadership, news judgement and dedication make him the perfect fit for the job.”

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be at the helm of WGN News,” commented Stasi. “I learned from the best in Jen and I look forward to continuing the great journalism tradition of Chicago’s Very Own.”

Prior to WGN-TV, Stasi worked at WFLD, Fox 32’s and WMAQ, NBC 5 producing their morning news shows and additionally as platform manager at WMAQ. He also spent three years at Tribune Broadcasting’s CLTV, first as a producer and then as executive producer. He got his start in Springfield, MO (KSPR) and WDJT in Milwaukee, WI in a variety of news positions.

Stasi received his BA in journalism from University of Illinois.

