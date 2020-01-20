× Two former Bears play a big part in the 49ers’ NFC Championship win

SANTA CLARA – Coming into Sunday’s NFC Championship, there was one player that Bears’ fans had their eye on, wondering what might have been had he stayed in town.

That’s Robbie Gould, who was kicking for the 49ers against the Packers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday evening, hoping to send his team to their first Super Bowl since February of 2013. The Bears released him before the 2016 season, and for the next four seasons, the team has endured kicking questions as Gould had found a second wind to his career.

The kicker continued that on Sunday against Green Bay, hitting all three field goals he attempted along with four extra points in a 37-20 victory that puts San Francisco back in the big game, with their eyes on the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl title. Gould has hit all 12 kick attempts this postseason (5 field goals, 7 extra points) and has hit his last 15 field goals dating back to the 49ers’ December 1st game against the Ravens.

His 11 years with the Bears are the reason many fans are happy for Gould while also a little remorseful that the current regime cut ties with him. Yet his impact wasn’t as big as another former Bear, but if you didn’t know the running back was on the team’s roster at one point, no one could blame you.

Raheem Mostert was signed by the Bears in September of 2016 when the team was dealing with an injury to starting running back Jeremy Langford, and he was on the active roster for a pair of games. He didn’t register a stat in either one and was released in early October, continuing a trend for the former Purdue running back, who was on four different teams before landing with the 49ers at the end of the 2016 season.

The discovery of the running back has proved to be a great one for San Francisco, who saw Mostert play his finest game in the NFC Championship as he filled in for Tinley Park native Tevin Coleman. His arm injury in the first half opened the door for No. 31, who rushed for 220 yards on 29 carries to aid the strong 49ers’ ground attack that helped the team jump out to a 27-0 first half lead.

His touchdown in the third quarter was his fourth on the evening and made him the star on a special night for the franchise as they advance to their seventh Super Bowl.

Raheem Mostert made history tonight en route to a trip back to his home state of Florida for #SBLIV 🙏 #BeLegendary pic.twitter.com/jhjf25ZP8F — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 20, 2020

“It’s still surreal,” said Mostert after the game. “I just can’t believe that I’m in this position right now and I did the things I did tonight.”

Now his reward is to play in a Super Bowl in his home state as he is a native of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, which is about 3 1/2 hours north of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens which will host the contest on February 2nd. He’s a former Bear, albeit briefly, that will join another in helping San Francisco’s NFL franchise pursue a championship.