SAG Awards 2020: The full list of winners

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented Sunday, and it was a night that made history.
“Parasite” became the first foreign language film to ever win the best ensemble award in a race that saw it competing against casts filled with Hollywood legends.
Going into the night, the casts of “Bombshell,” “Marriage Story” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” lead film nominees with four each, while the “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” leads among television series.
The awards are a peer honor, with actors honoring fellow performers.
Robert De Niro received a Life Achievement Award for his work on screen and humanitarian accomplishments.
The event airs live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
A full list of winners follows below.
Television Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”
Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”
Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”
Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Patricia Arquette, “The Act”
Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”
Joey King, “The Act”
Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”
Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” *WINNER
David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” *WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“Big Little Lies”
“The Crown” *WINNER
“Game of Thrones”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Stranger Things”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“Barry”
“Fleabag”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER
“Schitt’s Creek”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
“Game of Thrones” *WINNER
“GLOW”
“Stranger Things”
“The Walking Dead”
“Watchmen”
Motion Picture Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Renée Zellweger, “Judy” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” *WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” *WINNER
Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”
Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
“Bombshell”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
“Parasite” *WINNER
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“Avengers: Endgame” *WINNER
“Ford v Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”