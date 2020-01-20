Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s very presence in city hall is a spark for change. As the first black and gay woman to hold the office, she’s making history that will certainly have an impact on Chicago's future. Here she talks about her journey and her vision for the city.
MLK: The Six Principles of Nonviolence: Mayor Lori Lightfoot
-
Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy, commitment to service honored around Chicagoland
-
Martin Luther King Jr. honored at events around Chicago
-
Mayor Lightfoot says $11.5M in vehicle sticker debt forgiven
-
‘My Block, My Hood, My City’: Volunteers wrap King Drive in the holiday spirit
-
Lightfoot, Pritzker issue disaster proclamations for flooding, erosion along Lake Michigan shoreline
-
-
Electric scooters returning to Chicago for 2nd pilot
-
Chicago will test out updated bus routes on West Side
-
Top 10 local stories that shaped 2019
-
New police station opens at O’Hare Airport
-
Chicago City Council approves Lightfoot’s $11.65 billion 2020 budget
-
-
2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls show Chicago is key stop
-
Mayor Lori Lightfoot addresses legal marijuana, other issues, at City Hall press conference
-
Lightfoot says tax hike possible after state Democrats pass on property tax change