MLK: The Six Principles of Nonviolence: J. Ivy

Posted 3:23 PM, January 20, 2020, by , Updated at 03:39PM, January 20, 2020
J. Ivy has a Grammy, a Peabody, a Clio and NAACP awards to his credit. The talented poet and author also has a way with words. Most recently recognized by the NAACP for his work in BET’s “Martin, the Legacy of a King,” directed by Chicago filmmakers “Coodie and Chike,” J. Ivy stopped by to perform his King tribute, “Dream Big.”

