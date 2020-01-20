Midday Fix: Dave Weld and The Imperial Flames perform live

Dave Madlener - President / Founder of the Windy City Blues Society
+
Dave Weld - Lead/Rhythm Guitar & Vocals
Mona Rose (Monica Myhre) – Tamborines & Lead Vocals
Jeff Taylor – Drums & Vocals
Kenny Pickens – Bass Guitar
Harry Yaseen – Piano/Organ
Rogers Randle - Saxophone
Event:
36th International Blues Challenge... Jan. 28 – Feb. 01, 2020
Memphis, TN along historic Beale Street.
The International Blues Challenge represents the worldwide search for those blues bands and solo/duo blues performers ready for the international stage, yet just needing that extra big break. Each affiliated Blues Society of The Blues Foundation has the right to send a band and solo/duo musician(s) to represent its organization at the IBC. There is also a youth showcase.