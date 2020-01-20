Lunchbreak: Not So Classic Shrimp DeJonghe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bernard Laskowski - Executive Chef - Owner of Craft Urban Restaurant Geneva, Il and Craft Urban Restaurant in Downtown Aurora, Il opening summer of 2020

Craft Urban Restaurant – 211 James St., Geneva, Il

and

Craft Urban Restaurant – 41 Stolp Ave. in Downtown Aurora, Il opening summer of 2020 (right by the Paramount Theatre)

http://www.crafturban.com

Recipe:

Not So Classic Shrimp DeJonghe

Sauteed Texas shrimp, butternut squash, swiss chard, lemon, garlic, pickled peppers, toasted quinoa crumbs

Ingredients:

4 ea peeled and deveined Texas shrimp Medium to large size

1 cup cleaned rough chopped swiss chard

¼ cup sliced white onion

1 sliced garlic clove

½ cup diced butternut squash

¼ cup sliced pickled baby bell peppers

1 squirt lemon juice

1 thyme sprig leaves removed

2 pats of butter about 1 tablespoon

¼ cup blanched toasted quinoa

1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley

1 tablespoon fresh basil

2 tablespoon EVO

1/4 teaspoon red chili flakes

2 tablespoon vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

¼ cup pickling liquid

Method:

Quinoa: rinse quinoa under cold water, place in a small pot top with 2 parts water, simmer for 20 minutes until cooked thru. Drain, pat dry.

Add oil to skillet, medium heat, add garlic, add quinoa toast until crispy about 10 -15 minutes.

Remove and let cool, season with salt and pepper set aside.

Butternut Squash:

Dice into 1 inch pieces, add oil to skillet, add garlic, fresh thyme add squash, cook for 10-15 minutes uncovered until soft or pierced with a fork. Season set aside.

Swiss Chard:

Remove stems, small dice, rough chop leaves, rinse under cold water, let drain pat dry. Add oil to skillet, medium heat, add garlic, chili flakes, add onions, chard, toss and stir for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper finish with a touch of lemon juice set aside.

Shrimp:

Add oil to skillet medium to high heat, add garlic, chili flakes, add shrimp cook for 5 minutes each side, season with salt and pepper. Add butter, let melt, add lemon juice, splash of water or pan liquor from chard. Add fresh herbs and take off heat.

For Pickle Peppers:

Add vinegar, sugar, salt to small pot add pickling spice bring to a simmer take off heat add peppers and let cool.

To assemble:

Large pasta type bowl of plate with a lip.

Call in the cleaning crew cause you have a lot of pots and pans to put away!

Everything can be done ahead of time except the SHRIMP, the shrimp can be cooked when you are ready to serve.

Place swiss chard on the bottom of your plate, sprinkle the butternut squash around the vegetables. Pour sauce from shrimp over the vegetables and layer shrimp on top.

Garnish with pickled peppers, and a generous amount of toasted quinoa!