× Lake-effect snow showers continue from NW Indiana into Illinois this Monday afternoon

Light Lake-effect snow showers look to continue this afternoon from Porter and Lake Counties in Indiana west-southwest into southern Cook and Will Counties in Illinois. Not much, but some slight accumulations will likely continue in these areas and with temperatures hovering in the 20 to 25-degree range slippery spots could develop, especially on untreated surfaces, so drive carefully and watch your step. A few light flurries may continue in adjoining Grundy and Kankakee Counties in Illinois.

A weak upper-level low pressure disturbance moving very slowly through Missouri has caused winds aloft to hold more northeasterly in our area, allowing the lake-effect snow showers to continue…as this disturbance moves farther south, the northeast flow should weaken and snow showers in our area should gradually diminish later this afternoon.

Latest Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…