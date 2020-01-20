Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunite at SAG Awards — and the internet is freaking out

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt shared a few laughs and showed common courtesy at the SAG Awards. Now there are calls for the friendly exes to reunite.

This is why we can’t have nice things.

It started during the show, particularly as Pitt accepted his award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” Pitt joked. “The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It’s a big stretch. Big.”

The camera then cut to a shot of Aniston, who clapped at the quip.

Anison and Pitt were married for five years from 2000-2005.

When Aniston picked up her award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series, some reporters captured Pitt watching her speech on monitors backstage.

“Caught this pretty cool moment when Brad stopped and watched Jen win her Sag Award, he couldn’t stop smiling,” wrote E! reporter Jason Kennedy on Twitter.

Caught this pretty cool moment when Brad stopped and watched Jen win her Sag Award, he couldn’t stop smiling. @enews pic.twitter.com/uzLW79y1XG — Jason Kennedy (@JasonKennedy1) January 20, 2020

Then the two were photographed exchanging hellos backstage. Memes and strong reactions resulted.

This lady watching Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston sharing a moment is everything #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/XtoBriAHRA — Jamie (@jamielizabetht) January 20, 2020

brad pitt and jennifer aniston ending all the rumors pic.twitter.com/e8S7q6VpQN — grace dante (@misslefroy) January 20, 2020

*brad pitt and jennifer aniston photographed simply interacting backstage after their wins* me: #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/IUCXdoRKwg — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) January 20, 2020

Me looking at photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the SAG awards pic.twitter.com/Yi9MM9CV61 — shaunagh farrelly (@shaunaghfar) January 20, 2020

At the Golden Globes earlier this month, Pitt called Aniston a “good friend.”

Could it be that these are simply two exes who can be at the same place at the same time and interact kindly toward one another? In the words of Rachel Green, “that, my friend, is what they call closure.”